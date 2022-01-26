NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The new Vision Zero plan, which aims to make Nashville's streets safer for non-motorists, will hold a virtual feedback meeting for the public on Wednesday.

The public forum will take place at 12 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. Anyone can participate or just listen in here.

There were 37 pedestrian deaths reported last year in Davidson County and 39 killed in 2020, the highest in the county's history. 2022 has already continued this streak, with three pedestrians killed already.

Although the record number in 2020 can be attributed to the government shutdown due to COVID fears, the numbers are still too high and Nashville officials want to see them decline significantly.

The Vision Zero Plan will use public input to focus on streets that may need sidewalks extended or bike lanes created where pedestrians can travel safely.

“A great city is a walkable city and a bike-friendly city,” Mayor John Cooper said in December. “That means – in a city that works for everyone – we must shape our transportation strategies and infrastructure around the safety and well-being of every person.”

The plan was developed late last year by the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) staff along with stakeholders and the Vision Zero Task Force. Community input was also taken into consideration.

“The Vision Zero Action Plan shows that there are deep inequities in the design of our streets," said Lindsey Ganson, Director of Advocacy and Communications for Walk Bike Nashville. "Some neighborhoods bear an unequal share of traffic deaths and injuries."

Walk Bike Nashville will hold its annual memorial on Saturday, Januray 29, to remember those who have died on Nashville's roads. The group will gather at one of Nashville's most dangerous intersections and offer condolences to the families.

For more on this Saturday's event, visit here.