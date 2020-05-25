NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At the Nashville National Cemetery, there will no public events will be held, but our fallen heroes will still be honored.
Over the weekend, Boy and Girl Scouts will put flags in front of the headstones.
On Monday, the Nashville National Cemetery staff will lay a wreath and play taps sometime before noon. Family and friends can still come visit.
Nothing is blocked off at the Nashville National Cemetery. The outside of the kiosk has been sanitized for visitors.
There are QR codes available, so people can use with their smart phone.
We will have more on how our veterans are being honored later Monday morning.
