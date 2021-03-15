NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The FBI released its report about the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

The agency has combed through more than 3,000 pounds of evidence, investigated over 2,500 tips, and conducted more than 250 interviews.

"It's just incomprehensible that somebody would do that,” Melissa Finklea who used to live on 2nd Avenue said.

On Monday, Finklea pointed to an apartment she used to call home. All that's left is the devastation from the Christmas Day bombing. "It's just senseless and heartbreaking,” Finklea said.

A report from the FBI lays out what they believe led to the bombing. It says the bombing was an intentional act by Anthony Warner to end his own life.

It notes this was partly driven by stressors in his life like paranoia, long-held beliefs adopted from several conspiracy theories, and Warner's relationships getting worse.

News4 took the report to psychology experts.

"When someone starts making preparations for the end of their life, that is usually a strong indication that we need some safety measures in place,” Dr. Katie Spirko, a psychology professor at Lipscomb University said.

Dr. Spirko said paranoia and conspiracy theories go hand in hand.

“The more paranoid and anxious someone is, the less able they're going to be to critically analyze information and not fall prey to misinformation,” Dr. Spirko said.

The report also mentioned where and when the bombing happened were chosen to “be impactful, while still minimizing the likelihood of causing undue injury.”

It’s an idea confusing other experts like MTSU Professor William Langston who studies conspiracy theories. “The idea that he wanted to do the maximum amount of damage with the least amount of injuries is sort of baffling as to how that makes sense,” Professor Langston said.

For Finklea, it gives her pause knowing Warner is the only one who knows the real reason behind the bombing.

“Even if he does go away with all the answers, we're going to at least know a direction of what led him to his thought process and things like that,” Finklea said.

The report said Warner's actions were not related to terrorism. The FBI also mentioned their investigation didn't find an ideological motive or a personal grievance against any particular person or place.