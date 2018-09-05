It's the hottest video game out there right now, and it's addicting.

Up to 100 people at a time can play the Fortnite game. Psychologists warn it can get a hold on just about anyone.

The game has a series of rankings and progressions. The longer you stay alive and "level up," many say the feeling you get playing this game, is the same as a gambling rush.

Michael Henderson works at Media Rerun in Murfreesboro, and loves playing Fortnite with his friends.

“As you complete more missions, you gain more experience,” said Henderson. “It's super addicting. It feels really good to get that first place spot.”

The game itself is free. However, to play on a console, it costs $60 bucks for a yearly subscription. Players can also buy "virtual bucks" using real money. The virtual bucks allows for different "cosmetic" game play accessories.

Cameron Carpenter is a youth counselor and psychologist. He said moderation is key.

“It does touch on the dopamine response, so it's very pleasurable,” said Carpenter. “It just hits the reward centers in the brain, over and over, and over again.”

He provided the biggest sign parents need to watch for in their children.

“If a child is spending more time being involved in the process, rather than enjoying it, that's a key sign of addiction. (It’s the) same thing in (Las) Vegas. If you see a guy sitting there just throwing money in a slot machine and not having fun with it, there's probably a problem there,” said Carpenter.

“You're going to keep playing because you want to be first place. It's like the whole gambling thing, once you're hooked, you want to keep on going," said Henderson.