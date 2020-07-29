NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - With many parents choosing virtual learning as we head into the new school year, Vanderbilt Psychiatrist Yasas Tangturi says there’s one school activity parents should keep in their child’s daily routine.
“Just recess even,” Dr. Tangturi said. “We know any type of physical activity is great for the kid.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics has touted the benefits of recess and giving kids that much-needed break during the day.
Brain research has also shown clear links between physical activity and learning, while sports teams and recess can also help with a child’s mental health by providing social interaction.
“It also helps with social skill building like academic achievement,” Tangturi said.
If your child is staying distanced from others, parents should participate in recess and physical activity too to give them vital time to interact away from their screens and studies.
“Things that even the parent can engage in I think there’s value in having the parents participate,” Tangturi said.
