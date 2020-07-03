Teens are hosting a second Black Lives Matter Protest on the Fourth of July, while another group will be protesting over the rules and regulation in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the cancellation of the fireworks show,

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers of the biggest Black Lives Matter protest held so far in Nashville are at it again.

Six teens who brought over 10,000 people to downtown Nashville on June 4 are hoping to do the same Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. The protest comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan to create police reform in Tennessee. 

Another protest organized by the so-called "Free Nashville" group being called a "Freedom Rally"," is also scheduled for Saturday evening on Broadway. The group says it is frustrated with the rules and regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and over having to call something a protest in order to gather. 

The group is also frustrated over not being able to gather and watch the city fireworks show, which was canceled. 

The teens who organized the Black Lives Matter protest are aware the other group will be out and about.

"They can protest for COVID and not to wear a mask, and when we're protesting for rights it's a problem," organizer Kennedy Green said. "It's not going to stop our protest; it's just going to drive us to protest even more....As long as they're not being disrespectful we're on."

The Freedom Rally starts at 7 p.m. on Broadway. Organizers will also be collecting signatures in an effort to recall Mayor John Cooper and the 32 councilmembers who voted for the property tax increase.

