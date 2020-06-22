News4 is following continuing protests that have moved up the steps of the Tennessee state capitol building.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is following a developing scene happening on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol building.

Protesters have ascended the steps of the capitol building and are standing off with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Protests continue on Capitol grounds Monday

Protesters told News4 tensions rose early Monday morning after a THP officer ripped down a protester’s sign. Protesters began to climb the capitol steps shortly after. 

Protests continue on Capitol grounds Monday

Follow News4 live from the capitol building as we follow this developing scene.

