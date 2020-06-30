NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After 18 days and dozens of arrests the group of demonstrators on Nashville’s Legislative Plaza are still out protesting.
The group now has a small number stationed outside the capitol building and has been protesting for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from inside. The group is also calling for reform to police brutality and racial inequality.
Each day the group has to replenish supplies that are removed by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.
The group says the latest round of arrests were abuse by the troopers. Activist Justin Jones tweeted that one woman has numbness in her hands after being zip-tied too tightly by troopers.
One of the people arrested yesterday at TN Capitol is still experiencing numbness in her hands after troopers admitted to putting zip ties too tight & her hands turned purple/ began to swell.@GovBillLee the excessive force by your troopers must be addressed.#FreeCapitolHillTN pic.twitter.com/xuGUHKFVOo— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 29, 2020
Jones says they’re being detained due to a flawed law.
Camping on state grounds is illegal and THP has been consistent in their enforcement. Each morning around 6:30 a.m. troopers start removing camping items prohibited under state law.
News4 has now reported more than four dozen arrests and citations since the protest in front of the capitol started two and a half weeks ago.
