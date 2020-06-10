NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters want the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust inside the Tennessee State Capitol gone.
They told News4 it's a painful reminder of racism since Forrest was a confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
“We want that bust gone. It is appalling to our children, to our children’s children. How many schools take their children over there for tours?," Venita Lewis, organizer for the protest said.
The protest called “I Will Breathe Phase 2” comes after a Tennessee House Committee voted down a resolution on Tuesday. It suggested replacing the bust with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.
During discussion on the vote, Representative Jerry Sexton argued against the bill and made a controversial statement.
“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” Sexton said. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
The comments were met with criticism from other representatives voting on the bill as well.
“I think everybody was just astonished because it just was totally at odds with the very poignant testimony by the sponsor of the bill about how burdensome the legacy of slavery is,” Rep. Mike Stewart said. "The remark is more broadly reflective of the attitude that has left that bust in place."
"African-American people and minorities always know that it’s dormant," Rep. Joe Towns Jr. said. "So it’s been here and now people are emboldened."
A separate House bill calling for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance in the state passed a committee vote Tuesday, though was amended to only remove the governor’s requirement to proclaim it.
On Wednesday, state senators debated the topic of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Some pushing for the state to end the holiday honoring Forrest.
"Made his fortune on the selling of bodies, selling Black folks like we were tractors. We were considered 3/5th a person. I want ya'll to understand what that means and what that feels like to then have someone like that be honored," State. Sen Raumesh Akbari, (D) Memphis said.
Ultimately, the bust will stay and so will the day honoring Forrest.
"I respectfully request this isn't the vehicle to address that today. We can have those conversations about the days that are in the code and maybe some should be in there, maybe some shouldn't be in there," State Sen. Jack Johnson, (R) Franklin said.
What will change is the governor no longer has to sign a proclamation for it.
Governor Bill Lee has shied away from saying if the statue needs to go.
"I've said before something should be done there. It's a part of the need for greater dialogue. There's no easy answers. There's no quick solutions. I've said at the very least we ought to provide context," Governor Bill Lee, (R) Tennessee said.
For activists like Lewis, the fight isn't over.
“It’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about the great state of Tennessee and the people that are here who are recognizing that this bust is an issue," Lewis said.
Lewis told News4 she plans to gather thousands of signatures for a petition to send to Governor Lee.
