Protesters are marching across downtown Nashville tonight, accusing city leaders of putting Amazon incentives before local needs.
News4 was in front of city hall as protesters held up signs. Teachers and Metro Workers were among those angry with the city offering $15 million in incentives to Amazon to open its new hub.
Protesters said there are more important things we should take care of first like giving metro employees raises, dealing with a lack of housing, and coming up with a better transportation plan for bus riders. They want Metro Government to take a look at the pros and cons of the Amazon deal.
One of the protesters' we spoke with had concerns over the impact Amazon will have on cost of living in Music City.
They have four demands for the city:
- Pay for construction of 31,000 affordable homes to be built by 2025.
- Pay for construction of at least 5,000 additional homes to address the so-called "Amazon Effect" on the housing market in Nashville
- Not hand over one penny of subsidies to Amazon
- Wants the city to come up with a plan to expand mass transit.
Mass transit is something the city has attempted and failed to be able to make happen.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.