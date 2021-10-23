NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Protesters stood in front of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital on Saturday afternoon to voice their disagreement with vaccine mandates.
According to one participant, most people protesting work in the medical field or are family members of someone who is part of the medical field.
The demonstration could be seen on both sides of Harding Pike, in front of the entrance to the hospital. Signs read “Coercion is not consent,” and “No Jabs for Jobs,” or “Terminate the Mandate, Not the Healthcare Worker.”
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital released the following statement to News 4.
News4 is on the scene and will provide more details with a live report at 5 p.m.
