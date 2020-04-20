NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters urged Governor Bill Lee to reopen Tennessee at a rally in Nashville on Monday morning.
The protests are demanding to reopen the state’s economy while many fear reopening could spread Coronavirus even more.
People attended the Reopen Tennessee Rally at the State Capitol in Nashville around 11 a.m.
Hundreds of people attended a protest on Sunday at the State Capitol in Nashville to demand to reopen Tennessee.
Those people protesting on Monday asked people to wear their protective gear and social distance. However, NEWS4 did not observe anyone wearing a mask and everyone is standing close.
They’re asking the governor to set a date to reopen.
More protests are planned for this week.
