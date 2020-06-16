NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters were expected to speak with Tennessee lawmakers after dozens were detained late Monday night.
On Monday night, 21 demonstrators were detained outside the Tennessee State Capitol building after refusing to leave the grounds.
Tennessee Highway Patrol told News4 that troopers at the capitol issued a warning to protesters at 10:30 p.m. that anyone remaining on capitol grounds past 11 p.m. would be arrested. THP said several additional warnings were given to protesters before the 11 p.m. deadline.
The crowd refused to leave and sat down, locking arms and legs. Shortly after 11 p.m. troopers detained 21 people. According to THP, 19 were cited and 2 were arrested for public intoxication.
Protesters remained at the State Capitol overnight continuing to peacefully protest.
On Tuesday morning, state troopers came out to tell protesters that about 25 of them would be allowed in to talk with State Representatives.
protesters out here at Legislative Plaza are making their way inside the State Capitol to go talk to representatives.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/XadV3htJR3— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 16, 2020
Around 10:30 a.m., some of the protesters were seen in the gallery in the House Chamber. Protesters were allowed to make a lot of noise outside the chamber, but they were escorted out by police after they were seen yelling inside the chamber during the session.
“We were taken out of the building forcefully. It’s shameful that peoples voices can’t be heard in the People’s house," Justin Jones, who is one of the protesters, said.
Protesters leaving the House Chamber escorted by State Troopers.One protester stops and is trying to talk to a State Representative. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/N7RjvW8mzg— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 16, 2020
The events on the capitol steps followed the third day of demonstrations outside the capitol building. Protesters planned to occupy the space until Governor Bill Lee heard their demands for the following:
- equal justice
- an end to police brutality
- removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol
Earlier Monday night protesters tried to make their way inside the capitol building for a scheduled House Floor session but were stopped by troopers outside.
State lawmakers are currently working on a bill that would increase the punishment for taking over and illegally staying on state property. Currently, it’s a misdemeanor. The proposed legislation would make it a felony.
Governor Bill Lee’s office had threatened to take action against people camping on the plaza. On Tuesday, News 4 saw a lot of supplies, but no tents.
