NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Businesses are starting to reopen across the state, but some Tennesseans are asking the Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper to do more.
About 30 people held a protest outside of the State Capitol in Nashville on Monday morning. The group called #FreeTN were thanking Lee for reopening the state and urging the six counties not included in the governor’s initial plan to start the reopening process.
Some in #FreeTN said they are not afraid of the virus and want to get back to work. Some added they want to see the governor open even more businesses sooner.
One mother explained why she attended the protest on Monday.
“People don’t have phases to reopen, but groceries or our mortgage, so it really needs to be open now,” Megan Plunkett, who is protesting to reopen Tennessee, said.
“We still have six counties mayors that are not following through in the same suit,” Kimberly Edwards with #FreeTN, said. “So we are here to continue this same fight we need our constitutional rights protected they don’t end just because there’s a virus.”
The group said they will be out here for a few more hours on Monday as they continue to ask the governor to open more businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.