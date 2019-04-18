NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters who refused to leave the area outside Gov. Bill Lee’s office at the Tennessee State Capitol on Wednesday night were arrested.

State troopers removed the protesters late Wednesday night after spending more than 24 hours outside Lee’s office.

“You all are under arrest for trespassing, OK. I’m just going to have you stand up and gather all your property,” troopers told protesters.

Troopers escorted the protesters down a hallway.

The troopers gave the protesters two verbal warnings to leave before the arrests.

The protesters are demanding the governor call for the resignation of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro.

A News4 I-Team investigation first revealed three women accusing Byrd of sexual misconduct.

The women said it happened whey they were teenagers and Byrd was their basketball coach at Wayne County High School.

The group was allowed to sit in front of the office overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

When they woke up Wednesday, they tried to go into Lee’s office but were thrown out.

The group called Enough is Enough Tennessee said protesters will be back at the Capitol on Thursday morning.