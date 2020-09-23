NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters marched for justice for Breonna Taylor Wednesday night in Nashville in light of the decision not to charge any of the Louisville police officers involved in her murder.
The system failed Breonna Taylor earlier this year, and continued to do so this evening by “punishing” one of the three officers responsible for her death, Brett Hankinson, with three counts of a first degree wanton endangerment charge.March with us through Broadway tonight. pic.twitter.com/7ohCDmsAPH— PeoplesPlazaTN (@plaza_tn) September 23, 2020
The protest, organized by People's Plaza TN, began at the East Branch Library in East Nashville at 6 p.m.
Protesters have started marching in East Nashville. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ujR3dENtqw— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) September 23, 2020
Protesters then marched from the library to Broadway beginning at 8 p.m. Once they arrived on Broadway, they started chanting Breonna Taylor's name.
HAPPENING NOW: Protesters are on Lower Broadway. They’re chanting Breonna Taylor’s name. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/DcHQ0PwEse— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) September 24, 2020
After marching down Broadway, the protesters then made their way to the State Capitol where troopers were on scene to guard the premises.
Protesters are now at the TN State Capitol. State troopers are here too. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dTx9LsyTrR— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) September 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.