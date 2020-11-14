NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Protests over the 2020 election results sparked across the U.S. on Saturday, the largest outside the White House with supporters of President Trump. Several hundreds Tennessee supporters gathered outside the State Capitol in Nashville.
The protest comes for the second weekend in a row.
“Just having the chance to come and say you believe in America and support Trump. It’s allowed here,” said Tara Arrington.
Arrington and others at the Saturday protest echoed the President’s claims of irregularities in the vote, though no evidence has been publicly announced.
“Because so much of my job relies on outsourcing American work so it is a big deal,” said Arrington.
“All I ever wanted playing little league baseball was a fair count,” said Rick Williams who has helped organize a number of rallies and protests around Nashville supporting the Trump administration.
Counter protesters supporting President-elect Joe Biden showed up with signs of their own saying the election, though not final, is decided. The group did not speak with NEWS4 on camera and gave little response to Trump supporters.
“It is rigged and you are too blind to see it,” said one Trump supporter speaking to the counter protesters.
“This plaza, this capitol was used all summer long for protests for different reasons,” said Williams.
Even though Tennessee stayed red in the election, organizers like Williams said he came out pointing to the numerous protests this year expressing different views than his own.
“We want to stand with the president until a decision is made,” said Williams.
“So if Biden is really the president, I will accept that and I don't believe it’s on the up and up right now. And that's what I want to see before I end my support,” said Arrington.
Organizers tell NEWS4 they plan to keep protesting until the election results are finalized, already planning another rally for next weekend.
