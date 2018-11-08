Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Nashville Wednesday for a "Nobody is Above the Law" rally. The goal of the demonstration was to protect Robert Mueller's Special Counsel Investigation into interference during the 2016 presidential election.
"We just want to make sure our elected officials, Senators Bob Corker and [Lamar] Alexander, pledge to protect the investigation and choose not to nominate an attorney general that won't make the same pledge," said Brady Watson with Indivisible Middle Tennessee.
The protest took place at the federal courthouse in Nashville. Similar rallies in support of the investigation were held all across the country, including in Chattanooga.
This comes a day after Jeff Sessions was forced out as attorney general. Sessions had previously recused himself from the Mueller probe, a move that put him at odds with President Trump.
Supporters of the investigation are concerned that if the next attorney general does not recuse themselves from the probe, then Mueller could potentially be fired.
Trump appointed Sessions' chief of staff Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general. In that role, Whitaker is expected to oversee the investigation.
Whitaker has long been skeptical of the Mueller probe. In August 2017, he wrote on op-ed for CNN calling for Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, to limit the scope of the investigation, which Whitaker said could turn into a "political fishing expedition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.