NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Planned Parenthood and pro-choice advocates are sending a message to Gov. Bill Lee; they’re against the bill passed by the state legislature last week and don’t want to see the abortion limitations be made legal.
On June 19th, Governor Lee applauded the measuring writing, “One of the most important things we can do to be pro-family is to protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our state, and there is none more vulnerable than the unborn. We have passed the strongest pro-life law in our state’s history and I am grateful to Lt. Gov Randy McNally, Speaker Cameron Sexton, Senator Jack Johnson, State Representative William Lamberth and members of our General Assembly for making the heartbeat bill law.”
The bill, if signed into law, would make it illegal to have an abortion after as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy if there is a heartbeat.
Rachel Welty is a local attorney that works in juvenile court and she says the bill is problematic.
“If we ban abortion it has so many far reaching consequences other than just abortion right? So, I think if we don’t have access to safe abortions and money for women’s health which we know was taken away through this bill as well, then we have, we are putting children in circumstances that are worse off,” said Welty.
She goes on to explain that during her first pregnancy, she had a miscarriage. She says a law like this could also have consequences for women who were like her.
“My story is one where my miscarriage didn’t resolve itself naturally, and in a situation where women might not have access to a hospital that isn’t a religious hospital or in a state where they have restrictions that say doctors can’t give abortion inducing medication, some doctors they can’t give medication to help a miscarriage along or I wouldn’t be able to get an elective procedure.”
Welty would rather see more funding for family planning and contraception as well as more sex education in schools that do more than only promote abstinence.
As for Lizzy Thomas, who is the community organizer for Planned Parenthood of Tennessee, she says of the bill.
“The idea that it protects families and the most vulnerable is simply not true. This bill is dangerous, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s fiscally irresponsible. Look, when you ban abortion you’re not ending abortion, you’re just making it harder and more difficult and potentially unsafe for folks who need abortions to get that healthcare, especially during a pandemic. People don’t need to be driving across state lines in order to get their healthcare not only is that just morally wrong…but it’s potentially really unsafe for folks.”
The Susan B. Anthony List called the bill a “landmark new pro-life law.”
Governor Lee has not signed the bill yet, however, a spokesperson for his office says, “The governor looks forward to signing the bill into law in the coming days.”
