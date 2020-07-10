NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Protesters outside the Tennessee State Capitol are calling Thursday’s vote recommending the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust a victory.

Commission votes in favor of removing Nathan Bedford Forrest bust The State Capitol Commission voted on Thursday in favor of removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol.

Activists who have been working on getting the bust removed from inside the state capitol building were outside yesterday, listening as the State Capitol Commission voted to suggest removal of the controversial bust.

Now they’re saying the vote is a small step forward and understand there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It was kind of bittersweet though because we were celebrating that this vote happened, that they were voting to remove it, but it was also sad and mournful about all that it took to get something so simple removed,” activist Justin Jones said. “It took the arrest of over 150 people. It took us being beaten, it took us being brutalized, it took us getting death threats.”

The protesters have occupied a small space outside the state capitol for close to four weeks now and have faced dozens of arrests and the removal of equipment by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

Jones said he’s glad to see the progress made so far and hopes to see the Confederate figure’s bust leave the capitol grounds for good.