NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Franklin on Sunday rallying to support President Trump and protest the election results, just days before the U.S. Senate will certify the Electoral College Results.

"This election has far reaching effects much farther than just here," said one speaker with 'March for Trump' a group holding rallies in multiple cities reaching Washington D.C.

March for Trump rally in Franklin Women for America First will hold a rally in Franklin on Sunday afternoon as a lead-up to a rally on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Rally goers and protesters on Sunday said they're continuing to come together with the belief that President Trump will remain in the White House.

"I’m here because my vote has temporarily been stolen. That’s going to be fixed," said attendee Deb Fowler.

"And then when Donald Trump won the election," another speaker could be heard on the mic.

The focus comes before the Senate will certify the Electoral College votes this week. President-Elect Joe Biden remains to be the victor with 306 votes making him the next President of the United States.

Eleven Senators including Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn and newly in office Senator Bill Hagerty have expressed plans to contest the results.

"I hope they actually audit the vote," said rally goer Toni Halle. "I don’t think there’s been an awakening until this point."

"It's going to create a lot of feelings in this country that really, as I said, have no evidence to back them up," said Ellen Weintraub, Commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, saying claims the results are false could only hurt and further divide the country.

Courts have rejected numerous claims of fraud and all states have certified their own results already.

"We ran a safe and a fair election and I think we should all be proud of that result and we should be encouraging the American people to have faith in their democracy, to have faith in their institutions," said Weintraub.