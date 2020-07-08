NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Another group of protesters have reportedly been arrested outside the state capitol building.
Activist Justin Jones tweeted a video late Tuesday night that appeared to show a group of protesters with their hands secured behind their backs being led away by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.
12 of us just arrested at TN Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MmzUN22Rfa— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) July 8, 2020
Jones captioned the video “12 of us just arrested at TN Capitol.”
The protesters have been demonstrating in front of the state capitol now for close to four weeks.
Their goal is to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from inside the capitol building and to demand reform to curb police brutality.
It is unclear at this time what caused the arrests.
News4 is working to gather more information from this developing story.
