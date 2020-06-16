Protest to be held tonight to call for defunding Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People are expected to rally outside the Nashville City Hall and call for defunding the police department during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The rally is being organized by the Nashville People’s Budget Coalition and inside the building the Metro Council will be discussing the city’s budget.
The Nashville People’s Budget Coalition is asking members of the Metro Council to commit publicly to voting “to divest from policing and incarceration and re-invest those funds into the resources that actually keep us safe and enable us to thrive.”
“We are committed to addressing the anti blackness and racism woven through the fabric of the criminal legal system,” Erica Perry of the Nashville People’s Budget Coalition said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are committed to creating safe communities by defunding cops and cages and reallocating funds into community services through a participatory budgeting process.”
The organization said it has pushed for "decision-making around Metro Nashville’s budget to be participatory and democratic."
The rally will begin at 5 p.m. and features various speakers, who will discuss their experiences and what defunding the police means for the community.
For more on Nashville People’s Budget Coalition, click here or follow them on social media here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.