NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Students protested outside of McGavock High School on Tuesday morning against a science teacher charged with animal cruelty.
School security officers were set up at all the entrances at the high school. Students planned to protest the teacher before school started.
Jessie Lumpkins is on paid leave as Metro Schools investigates the death of several animals in the animal science program.
One of the animals that died, an emu, lived at the school's farm. Surveillance video shows Lumpkins and four other students dumping the animal's body into a dumpster at the school.
Metro Schools is also investigating other animal deaths and reports of animals not having enough food and water. There are also reports of alpacas with exposed wounds.
This is a developing story.
