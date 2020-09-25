GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A group of people in Gallatin said the punishment for a man accused of assaulting children isn't enough.

Rob Ring was a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Shafer Middle School until he was suspended in May. The suspension came after the families of five boys alleged he had conducted numerous private, explicit conversations with students on numerous occasions.

The Sumner County teacher was charged with aggravated sexual battery and simple assault later that month

Protesters told News 4 Ring got a deal last week, which included no jail time. He was given three years of probation and hundreds of hours of community service.

This group said it was far from justice and on Thursday night, they had a message for all young victims.

“It's important for kids to know that we support them. We hear them. We see them,” protester Cheyanne Scarbrough said. “They are surviving this. They are not victims. Yea and no, they are survivors.”

News 4 did reach out to Ring's attorney for a comment about the decision, but the station has not heard back from the lawyer.