NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A protest will be held Wednesday night in Nashville in light of the ruling in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville.
The system failed Breonna Taylor earlier this year, and continued to do so this evening by “punishing” one of the three officers responsible for her death, Brett Hankinson, with three counts of a first degree wanton endangerment charge.March with us through Broadway tonight. pic.twitter.com/7ohCDmsAPH— PeoplesPlazaTN (@plaza_tn) September 23, 2020
The protest, organized by People's Plaza TN, will begin at the East Branch Library in East Nashville at 6 p.m.
Protesters will then march from the library to Broadway beginning at 8 p.m.
Masks will be required for those who wish to participate. Those who want to participate from a distance are encouraged to drive along with the marchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.