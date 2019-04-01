NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A South Carolina college student’s brutal murder has the country on edge. The 21-year-old was found dead after she got in to a car with a man she thought was her Uber driver.
“That was so horrible. We were talking about it over the weekend and how it makes it way more important to have to take the precautions before, so that nothing bad like that happens to us,” Vanderbilt Senior Katherine Murphy said Monday.
News4 asked Vanderbilt students what some of those precautions are. “I usually just ride with people,” Freshman Joshua Villatuya said.
“If I'm riding alone, I do text a friend and tell them I'm riding in a certain car,” Freshman Beatrice Mhando said.
According to Uber’s rider safety tips, you should also make sure the driver’s license plate matches the one in the app when they pull up, and that the driver looks like the picture they provide. Instead of telling the driver your name, ask them who they’re there to pick up.
The rideshare company recently launched a 911 feature in dozens of cities, including Nashville. The feature automatically notifies a dispatcher of your location, what type of car you’re in, and the license plate number.
