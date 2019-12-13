NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General's Office and the Tennessee Secretary of State are providing some helpful tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of scams involving charitable causes around the holidays.
Charity scams can come in the form of a phone call, email, website, social media, or text message. Signs you may be a victim of a scam include pressure to give right away; being asked to donate only cash, wire money, or send a gift card; and being asked for personal financial information like a bank account number.
You may also be a victim of a charity scam if the person you're in correspondence with refuses to provide proof that the contribution is tax deductible.
Also be on the lookout for websites and materials that may look like a real charity but may seem off in some way such as using incorrect English or misspelling words.
Before you give, you should make sure you know where your money is going and if it's going to a registered charity under the Secretary of State Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming.
You should also keep records of your donations to be on the lookout for scams that claim you already donated to them.
If you think you have been scammed, you can report it to both state and federal agencies.
