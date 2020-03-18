NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As talks of Coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the stock market, there are a lot of questions and uncertainty around financial planning.
Jon Maxson, CEO and co-founder of Beacon Capital Management, spoke to News4 about some of the concerns he's been hearing since the pandemic. As the stock market continues to take a nosedive, he says the worst thing people can do right now is panic.
"You can never time the market for when it's gonna go up or down," says Maxson, "Coronavirus is a very serious issue. It's obviously having a huge impact on the economy, the stock market and retirees, but you never wanna panic."
While the direction of the economy over the next few weeks is unclear, panic and fear are the main drivers for the plummet. However, there is a silver lining. With stocks at an all time low, you may want to look at the option of buying some.
"You could actually benefit when the market comes back, from a tax standpoint, regardless of whether you're retired or young or working. There's always that opportunity," says Maxson.
When it comes to talks about a recession, financial experts say it's too soon to tell, but if it does happen, COVID-19 won't keep your money down forever.
"9/11 was an unprecedented event. The Lehman collapse was an unprecedented event... these things happen," Maxson explains. "Our country is resilient. Our markets are resilient. I understand it's uncomfortable and people are concerned, but we want to be that voice of reason."
If you have questions or are interested in speaking with a financial advisor, you can contact Beacon Capital Management at 615-619-1615 or visit their website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.