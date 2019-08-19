NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Buying plants for your garden or home can be expensive.
If you purchase plants more susceptible to disease, you could be throwing your money away.
Plants can suffer from a variety of infections like fungi or bacteria, but choosing disease-resistant plants can greatly reduce the chance of catching a disease.
Fungi are the primary source of most plant diseases and cause a variety of problems like leaf spots, mold, rust and powdery mildew.
“No one wants to use pesticide if they don’t have too,” said plant pathologist Alan Windham.
Windham said doing a little research on disease-research plants can save you money in the long run.
“Aesthetics is a huge problem,” said Windham. “The disease-resistant plants are always going to be more attractive, so they’re worth the little extra you’re going to pay.”
Spending a little extra cash for better plants can do a few things for you.
You will have better blooms.
You will be less likely to have to buy fungicides to treat your plants.
Most importantly, your plants will live and look healthier for longer.
