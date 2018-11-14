With winter weather moving in, Metro Animal Care and Control is reminding residents all across middle Tennessee to protect their furry friends and bring them in from the outside air.
A Metro Nashville ordinance prohibits tethering a dog when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Puppies less than six months old as well as pregnant and nursing dogs must also be brought inside.
If pets are left outside, they need to be provided with a warm, solid shelter like a dog house to protect against wind and elements and insulate their body against the cold.
In addition, cold weather can make health issues such as arthritis worse. A veterinary check-up is recommended even if a pet is healthy.
Make sure your pets have proper micro-chipping or identification tags in case they get separated from you. Make sure your family's emergency plans include your pets and keep food and water on hand in case you are unable to make it to the store.
A pet's tolerance to cold weather can vary. Very young, elderly, and pets with chronic diseases are more sensitive to cold weather.
Check your pet's paws for cold weather injury, as ice can accumulate between toes and can cause injury. Clean their paws, legs, and belly after returning from a walk as they may accumulate de-icing materials on their fur.
Speak with your veterinarian about your pet's dietary and medical needs. It's highly encouraged that outside pets be brought indoors at night.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!
Get email notifications on Joey Gill daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joey Gill posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.