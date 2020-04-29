NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more people who are homeless test COVID-positive taking shelter at the Nashville fairgrounds, advocates say more needs to be done to allow for better isolation of patients.
Four people who are homeless have test positive according to Metro Nashville. At least one came from a local shelter.
The Nashville Rescue Mission officials says one man came to the shelter later showing symptoms.
"He was tested and those results have since come back positive," said Glenn Cranfield, President of the Nashville Rescue Mission.
Cranfield tells NEWS4 that 12 more individuals are waiting for test results at the mission while they are being kept in a separate dormitory from the general population.
The Mission says our homeless population is extremely at risk.
"We're dealing with folks that’s have vulnerable health situations already," said Cranfield.
"So we’re incredibly concerned right now," said Co-Director of Open Table Nashville, Lindsey Krinks .
Three of the homeless people who test positive were at the Nashville fairgrounds. More than a dozen there are being isolated in a group setting.
Local advocates for homeless peoples in Nashville say Metro needs a better solution for more isolation.
"There are a number of cities putting people up in hotels around the state and country and we could be doing that should be doing that as well," said Beth Shinn, a professor Vanderbilt University that researches the homeless population.
Advocates are concerned congregate settings like what is set up at the fairgrounds could spread the virus farther.
"These are the CDC guidelines other cities are doing. It why aren’t we?" said Krinks.
There are 198 people staying at the Nashville Fairgrounds. According to Metro officials, those who test COVID-positive will be taken to a third building at the fairgrounds to allow for more isolation.
