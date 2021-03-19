NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vigil to stand against racism and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is taking place this weekend.

The deadly Asian spa shootings in Atlanta have left several in the community rattled and shaken.

"We're really heartbroken by these murders. And we really want to recognize that this is happening in a time where growing Anti-Asian violence, particularly Xenophobia, is based on a sort of rhetoric at the national and state level," Joseph Gutierrez with API Middle Tennessee said.

It's why Gutierrez and several other organizations are planning a vigil this Sunday. They are calling on everyone to stand against racism and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The recent shootings in Atlanta, just an addition to the countless attacks recently reported across the country. A 76-year-old woman was left injured and with a bloody eye after an assault in San Francisco, and a man in New York was recently beaten on his way into the subway.

"It's really difficult cause I think you know that it's just sort of thinking about this as just part of the long continuum of violence and Xenophobia directed towards Asian communities," Gutierrez said. "And on one hand, it's disappointing and sad, and we have to mourn the loss of life. But it's another time just to be angry and recognizing that you could've seen this happening. It's not unexpected to really think about this act of violence. And so really just trying to center Asian people who've been marginalized and their voices been made invisible."

It's that Gutierrez sees all the time and wants to remove by having people unite against hate.

"One of the things to really recognize is that Asian identity is not really a monolith. So there are different communities that are receiving this in different ways. And there's sort of this general unease," Gutierrez said. "There's a lot of sort of violent and direct attacks related to Asian women. And that's just part of the long history of misogyny. But I also think around, this hypersexualization and fetishization of Asian women is one of the reasons for this particular instance, but there's a lot to it."

The vigil will take place Sunday, March 21, at 6:15 pm at Public Square. For more information, click here.