GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Michael Lee Cummins, who was indicted on Thursday in a 12-count indictment that includes first-degree murder of eight persons, the district attorney’s office announced.

District Attorney General Ray Whitley filed notice on Thursday after the indictment that the State of Tennessee would seek the death penalty, according to a news release.

Westmoreland murder case goes to grand jury in August Family members point fingers at the Sumner County District Attorney after a court hearing on Wednesday saying Michael Cummins should have been behind bars when the brutal murders occurred last month.

Cummins is accused of killing six people – David and Clara Cummins, Michael Cummins’ parents, Charles Hosale, his grandfather, Marsha Nuckols, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee – inside the Charles Brown Road home. Mary Sue Hosale, his grandmother, was found alive in the home on or about April 26.

Accused mass murderer ran from a probation officer, hid in woods 16 days before killings Internal probation records obtained by the News4 I-Team showed that two weeks before Michael Cummins is accused of murdering his family and se…

Michael Cummins is accused of killing Shirley Fehrle, who was found dead inside her Luby Brown Road home, before taking her car on or about April 25.

On or about April 17, Cummins is accused of killing Jim Dunn near a home at 1260 Ransom Mandrell Rd. that had been set on fire. Dunn’s body was found about 75 yards away from the burned cabin and Dunn’s head was found about 25 yards away from the torso.

The charges against Cummins include eight counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a rifle, theft of a motor vehicle and pre-meditated murder.

Cummins will be arraigned in Sumner County Criminal Court on Aug. 23.