Megan Boswell mug

Megan Boswell (Photo: TBI)

Prosecutors are calling for life in prison for a mother accused of killing her baby.

The Sullivan County District Attorney announced Thursday, saying they are seeking no parole for Megan Boswell.

Boswell is accused of killing her daughter Evelyn.

Last February, police went on a multi-state search for the 21-month-old before finding her body on the family property.

Boswell is facing murder charges.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.