Prosecutors are calling for life in prison for a mother accused of killing her baby.
The Sullivan County District Attorney announced Thursday, saying they are seeking no parole for Megan Boswell.
Boswell is accused of killing her daughter Evelyn.
Last February, police went on a multi-state search for the 21-month-old before finding her body on the family property.
Boswell is facing murder charges.
