NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) - The impact to Nashville's economy from the coronavirus has led Mayor John Cooper to propose a property tax increase.
While the exact details of the property tax hike haven't been released yet, Mayor Cooper said it would "substantial."
People like Vikki Tatum are speaking up about the proposal. She lives across the street from where the tornado damaged TSU.
Her home only had minor damage, but now she worries about the coronavirus. On top of that, she may have to pay more in property taxes soon.
“This to me is just more burden for people who have already been devastated at their core," Tatum said.
Nashville's economy has taken a big hit from the coronavirus. Thousands of trips have been canceled, which adds up to millions of dollars.
Now homeowners might have to make up the difference. Mayor John Cooper said there's no other option right now.
“We can’t print money or borrow to cover our operating expenses. We must raise property taxes as difficult as that is right now," Mayor John Cooper said.
For Tatum, she doesn't know what the solution should be, but thinks the community should have a say.
She can afford her property tax bill now, but if the increase goes through, she isn't sure she could stay in her home.
"My future is just as unstable as everyone else’s is right now," Tatum said.
The mayor plans to submit a formal budget to Metro Council on April 28.
