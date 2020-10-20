NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Council member is pushing a plan he hopes will save hundreds of jobs and keep nursing home residents from being displaced. Nashville’s city-owned nursing home is expected to close at the end of the year because the company that has a contract to run it isn’t renewing the contract.
There’s an alternative plan that might help residents who are on a deadline to move out.
Nashville resident Vicki Neltner said worries about her elderly mother.
“She doesn’t have anywhere to go,” Neltner said.
Her mother is a resident at Bordeaux Nursing home. The nursing home is trying to find new placements for some 137 residents. The nursing home has been operated by Signature Health Systems, but Signature isn’t renewing the contract.
“The response to that is not immediately shut the place down,” Metro Councilmember Jonathan Hall said.
Hall is promoting an alternative – combine Bordeaux Nursing home with Knowles assisted living home right down the street. The city owns both. They would form a partnership with Meharry Medical College.
“They’ve been fantastic community partners,” Hall said.
Anthemcare is the company that manages Metro’s Assisted Living Center, Knowles Home. Anthemcare’s administrators even wrote a letter to the Tennessee Health Department. They said they are aggressively crafting a greater master plan with Meharry. That plan could involve moving some of the nursing home beds to the assisted living center.
It could mean a place for residents, who are now being told to find a new home.
“She’s in bad shape and she just needs to stay where she is,” Neltner said.
Meharry Medical College released the following statement:
"Meharry Medical College has been engaged in conversations about the continuation of care for the patients at the skilled nursing facility at Bordeaux once it closes. For 143 years, our mission at Meharry has been to serve the people of our community, and that includes playing a role in ensuring that the transition of patients from Bordeaux is seamless and addresses their specific needs. Meharry already provides care for patients at Knowles Home and that experience is informing our initial thoughts about the next steps for Bordeaux. We fully anticipate enlisting the input and support of the larger community as this planning process takes shape so that Nashville arrives at the best and most compassionate approach for continued care for our residents at Bordeaux."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.