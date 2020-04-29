NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — If passed, Nashville Mayor John Cooper's proposed $2.447 billion budget will eliminate the Nashville Community Education department.
Nashville Community Education provides affordable classes that teach a wide variety of skills, from foreign languages to financial planning, to more esoteric activities like fencing and drone piloting.
Mary Beth Harding is the Executive Director of Nashville Community Education. She learned about Mayor Cooper's decision just a few hours before he released his proposed budget to the public.
Harding sent News4 the following statement Tuesday after Cooper's televised press briefing:
The staff and supporters of the Community Education Commission (Nashville Community Education) are disappointed in the Mayor’s decision to recommend the elimination of the department. We understand many difficult decisions need to be made at this time and know that his choice could not have been easy. However, we look forward to working with Metro Council to find potential solutions that will keep our programs alive.
Harding emphasized that this budget is not final and that it still needs to go to Metro Council for approval. Unless Metro Council passes its own substitute budget that spares Nashville Community Education, Harding's department will be eliminated July 1, 2020 (If the council fails to pass a budget, Mayor Cooper's proposal takes effect by default). The department's employees would lose their jobs.
"Metro HR will work closely with the four employees of the Community Education program to match them with other suitable positions within Metro Government," said Mayor Cooper's Press Secretary Chris Song.
Harding told News4 the employees will be able to apply for jobs with Metro government, but that they are not guaranteed a job.
Still, Harding is already working to figure out how Nashville Community Education can continue without funding from Metro. "This may include creating a nonprofit, merging with existing programs or a variety of other creative solutions," she said. For now, all summer classes have been cancelled and refunds are on the way.
The department elimination was one of several moves announced in a slide titled “Hard choices had to be made on discretionary spending” in Cooper's budget presentation. The cuts, which also include a 50 percent reduction in arts grants, will result in $21 million in savings, according to the Mayor’s office.
Harding sent a public announcement to Nashville Community Education participants Wednesday morning. "Our doors will not close because of a lack of enthusiasm, hard work, or participation," she wrote. "The leaders of our city are faced with some hard decisions, and unfortunately this was the choice they made. We know many of you depend on our programming for enrichment, but you will find other resources (possibly including an iteration of this program) in our amazing, resilient city."
