NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Nashville's Community Oversight Board conducts their own investigation into Saturday morning's deadly police shooting, a new bill is making its way through the state capitol that would require board members to receive a level of police training.
The legislation would require COB members to complete local police force's citizen academy course within six months of beginning service on the board.
Under the proposed bill the board could lose its authority until all members have complied in receiving the training.
It'll be heard in the state senate later today.
Do you think Nashville's Community Oversight Board should be required to complete Metro Police's Citizen Academy?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.