NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A proposed bill would ban LGBTQ content in public schools.
The proposal, filed as HB800, is making its way through the state legislature right now.
“HB800 sends the message that being LBGTQ+ is something to be ashamed of,” Michael Rady, a former third-grade teacher, said.
Rady doesn’t agree with a proposed bill that would ban textbooks with LGBTQ content.
“How do you think the student with two dads would feel knowing about a book that reflects her family being banned but there not being any ban about books that show other types of family,” Rady said.
State representative Bruce Griffey sponsored the bill. Griffey says the bill will even the playing field when it comes to social values and the instruction should be up to the parents.
“There’s a lot of Christians in Tennessee. They may like one particular moral code that they may like to be taught in public school they cannot. There’s folks with the LGBTQ community they want to I feel like everyone instructed or taught about their values," Griffey said.
Those in opposition, like Chris Sanders with the Tennessee equality project, believe this type of legislation is discriminatory.
“It would censor materials for everyone and it would simultaneously and single out a small group and say there’s something wrong with this group so we need to hide these materials from students who are trying to learn,” Sanders, the Executive Director of Tennessee Equality Project, said.
“This bill is not about parent choice this is about hate pure and simple,” Rady said.
The bill passed out of the educational subcommittee yesterday.
