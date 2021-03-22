NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Families getting torn apart is the last thing some lawmakers want to happen in our state. That’s why some are trying to change state law to let eligible family members keep custody of children instead of letting them go into state custody.
Tennessee lawmakers who helped craft the bill want to allow caregivers like grandparents to receive financial help for caring for their kids.
“We don’t have enough in my opinion of our relatives that are keeping these kids,” said Sam McKenzie, representative for Knox County’s 15th district. “It’s an incentive but it’s also a needed incentive in terms of taking care of the kids. We’re just trying to keep that unit together as tight as we can in difficult situations.”
Family separation is what McKenzie, a sponsor of the new bill, is trying to avoid. It’s a change he’s trying to make at the state capitol.
“In a lot of our neighboring states, 30 percent of the children — ward of the states — are staying with family members and in Tennessee it's about 5 percent,” he said.
The pilot program says relative caregivers would get 50 percent of the money that a typical foster care family would get from the state.
“There are some great foster care facilities and families out there doing a great job, but if we can, that should be the first thing we look to — not just grandparents, it may be an aunt and an uncle,” McKenzie said.
So what would the financial impact be on the state?
“Where I feel this money is going to come from is a reduced number of foster parents — but there is a fiscal note and that fiscal note is significant,” McKenzie said. “When I say significant, its $4 to 5 million a year, but that’s going to keep these kids in good, safe homes.”
The bill will require the Department of Children’s Services to put out an annual report on the pilot program — and it’s a proposal that goes far beyond partisan lines.
“It's not an urban issue, it's not a rural issue, it's not a Republican issue, it's not a Democratic issue. Senator Briggs, a Republican, is the Senate sponsor for this,” McKenzie said.
Right now, DCS is studying the bill a little more, and it’s expected to go before the Children and Family Affairs subcommittee in about two weeks.
The bill says if passed, the pilot program will run from January 1, 2022 until December 31, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.