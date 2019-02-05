A beloved family fun center in Mt. Juliet may have only one summer left until its replaced by homes and shops. The owner of Cedar Creek Sports Center said the business just isn't doing well enough to keep it open. Some residents wish it could stay for the memories and for the option for families.
"I love our town of Mt. Juliet," said resident Tammy Bolton. "I love watching it grow and prosper. I don't like seeing the fun family places disappear that quick."
Bolton has always loved taking her family to the Cedar Creek Sports Center near her home.
There's putt-putt golf, a driving range, go-kart racing and batting cages all in a place with a warm community feel.
"I really feel sad for the people who have made memories there," said Bolton. "When they go back, it's going to be there."
There's a proposal to replace the center on Lebanon Road with 48 town homes to own and two commercial lots.
"It's breaking my heart because it's taking down one memory at a time," said Bolton. "It's missing the family feel we need to keep where there's a place to go to take our family."
Owner Jim Schunk told News4 his family has loved the place for the nearly 30 years they've run it, and it's brutal for them to see it go. He said it's just not a profitable business. He said the proposal's the right thing to do.
"I really hate that for the family," said Bolton. "They are a sweet family, and I hate to see them go. I understand. I really don't fault him for doing what he has to do."
Commissioner Ray Justice said the Schunk family has done a huge service to the community with the family center, and they deserve something that will help them long-term.
Justice said an engineer will look into any floodplain issues.
The proposal faces several more steps within the planning department including a rezoning.
