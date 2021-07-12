NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday, leaders in Williamson County voted on the 2021-2022 Proposed Budget.
Under the $650 million budget, a property tax rate of $1.88 has been approved, increasing the current certified tax rate of $1.7526.
“People are moving here for quality of life. One those is public education. We acknowledge that. So, we want to be there for them. We want to continue to grow the way we need to grow,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.
Although Williamson County Commissioner Gregg Lawrence was not thrilled about the numbers, the majority, including the Mayor, pushed for the proposed rate.
“Tax rates that you pay will actually have some homeowners go down, some will go up. It is that way every single time we do it,” said Mayor Anderson.
The increase is said to help address the growing demand in the county and will go into effect on the 2021-2022 tax bill.
“Those are mailed out no later than October 1st of this year. Everyone has the chance to pay their property taxes no later than the end of February next year,” Mayor Anderson stated.
