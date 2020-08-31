NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Metro homeowners and businesses know about the 34% property tax increase, there are some areas of Nashville that will see a higher tax hike.
An increase of more than 37 percent will be in effect for an area known as the General Services District or GSD. This district includes areas of Bellevue, Joelton, southeast Nashville, and satellite cities like Belle Meade, Goodletsville, and Berry Hill.
Nashville residents will receive a property tax bill in the mail in early or mid-October. However, people can calculate your taxes on-line for free, right now, on the Metro Trustee's website. To calculate your taxes, click here.
Residents need to type in the GSD or USD (Urban Services District) and enter the appraised value of your home. That number is available on the Metro Tax Assessor's site.
For residents to determine if they live in GSD or USD depends on Metro trash pick-up. If residents have Metro trash pick-up, they are in the Urban Services District.
The property tax increase affects you whether you own a house now, or rent. Landlords are likely to pass along the property tax increase to their tenants.
Drew Silver and his fiance Jordan aren't homeowners yet but know that when they buy their first house their mortgage payments will be higher.
"Which will make it more difficult on us," she said.
Tax bills will be due in February. If residents have a mortgage though, their mortgage company might increase their monthly payments sooner to build their escrow account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.