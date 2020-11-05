NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Renters in Nashville told News 4 that they haven’t seen a change in rent yet, but they are worried about when their lease ends.
If the 34% property tax hike that was passed earlier this summer means Allie Canfield has to pay more, she won’t be able to afford her apartment.
“It’s really expensive,” Canfield said.
News 4 found people all over Music City who feel they already pay as much as they’re able to for rent.
“I’m very grateful because I know the prices of Nashville have absolutely skyrocketed over the past few years,” Kerri Lewis who lives in Nashville, said. “So, I’m grateful it’s not going up.”
Mary Coco from Chicago said she worries about her son who just moved here for pharmacy school.
“I’m a little concerned his rent is going to go up,” Coco said. “A 34% increase on anything is significant.”
News 4 reached out to landlords across Nashville. They say at some point they may not have a choice but to raise it. but hope they can find a way to make up the cost of the increase and keep their tenants.
Tenants are advised to talk with their landlords now. A signed lease will keep the rent price until the lease is up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.