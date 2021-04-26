NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Property owners can expect to see their appraisal notices in the mail this week. The Davidson County Property Assessor’s Office mailed out the letters recently.
“This is an opportunity the property owners can tell us about their property and of course we want people to exercise their right in reference to doing so,” said Vivian Wilhoite.
Davidson County property owners should be receiving their new market value or appraisal notices in the mail this week. Vivian Wilhoite, the county's property assessor says the property assessment process isn't any different.
“This is the reappraisal where of course we get the opportunity to reflect what’s going on in this economy and it’s activity. And if we didn’t do a reappraisal every four years then a property owner in a co depressed market would in fact be paying more than their fair share,” said Wilhoite.
Yousef Ahmad is a South Nashville property owner. He's glad to know there's an appeal process.
“I plan on definitely appealing if you whenever I get that notice they’ll have instructions to appeal,” said Ahmad.
Here's how you can do an informal review if you disagree with the county's appraisal.
“They can either do it themselves which is fairly easily by going to the website and filing it www.Padtcn.Org which is one of the best ways to or they can get one of our appraisers here in the office to assist them with filing an informal review,” said Wilhoite.
Monday the Assessor of Property Office opened up the call center so you can get an appraiser to file the review. The deadline to file is may 21st at 4pm.
For more information, click here.
