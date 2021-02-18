NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s safer to stay off the roads when its covered in ice and snow, but choosing to drive in these wintry conditions could not only hurt the driver, but it could cause car problems, which could result in a major hit to your wallet.
“You are in a bad enough situation, and if you hit just right, you could hit a brake line and you’d obviously lose your breaks. Right now, in this weather condition, braking is extremely important,” Garrett Lance a technician at MIDAS on Charlotte Pike told us.
He is describing the type of damage a vehicle could sustain if it hit a snow drift or a chunk of ice or snow.
Lance says almost all the important parts of a vehicle, are underneath it.
“The brake lines run underneath care. The fuel lines run underneath the car, your exhaust too.”
And one wrong move driving in these wintry conditions could cost you.
“So you go across a snow drift and you don’t realize there is big ole chunk of ice, if you come across and smack it right there (pointing to an oil pan under a car) and then your oil would just pour out,” Lance said. “A cracked oil pan can range anywhere from $200 to $300, or if it’s on a real serious case on an odd engine where its complicated setup, it could range into the thousand-dollar range. Especially if you don’t catch it on time and you run out of oil, you’re looking at a whole engine replacement, “he added.
Another vehicle part that can be damaged in snow and Ice, are wiper blades. Lance advises against using wiper blades while they are frozen
“I had a Jeep in here the other day. A man had water down in his wiper area froze up the wiper motor. He got one wipe out of them and they stuck up,” Lance said. “shorted out the wiper motor and it ended up shorting out the control module just to control them. So that’s going to be at least $1500 repair,” he added.
Although this storm is mostly over, Car experts say that having a safe amount of tire tread is key to maintaining good grip on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.