MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo concertgoers will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test before they can attend this year's festival.
Anyone, who wants to vaccinated ahead of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, will need to get their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson on Aug. 19.
Concertgoers can also provide a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before entering the Centeroo. Unvaccinated people are being asked to "wear a mask at all times while on The Farm."
The featured performers, including the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tyler, The Creator, will perform at the Farm in Coffee County on Labor Day Weekend. The event has sold out for the 20th year.
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo is coming back to the farm in Coffee County in September.
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival joins other venues such as The 5 Spot and City Winery requiring proof of vaccination for entry.
A Nashville restaurant and venue has made major changes in the fight against COVID-19.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting this Saturday, you won't be able to get into The 5 Spot without proof of vaccination.
Organizers canceled last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new socially distanced live music experience was held at the Bonnaroo farm site beginning in May.
Bonnaroo announced a new socially distanced live music experience will be held at the Bonnaroo farm site beginning in May.
