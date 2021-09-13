NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Anyone 12 years old and older attending an event at Bridgestone Arena will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from 72 hours prior.
The new policy at the arena will go into effect starting on Oct. 2. These new COVID protocols will be in place for all Nashville Predators games and events held at the venue.
Anyone under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the arena, but they will be required to wear masks are all times. Unless they "present a printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours prior."
Predators 1st exhibition home game is Oct. 2. Their first regular season game is Oct. 14. The Predators will be the 14th team in the National Hockey League to have similar protocols.
Arena officials said they will continue to work with local, state, and federal governments and health agencies during the COVID pandemic.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Bridgestone in connection with every event. In addition, vaccinations will also be available at the Ford Ice Centers in Antioch and Bellevue every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For frequently asked questions about the new COVID protocols, click here.
