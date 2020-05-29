Standing 138 years, one business has witnessed a whole lot of history. It's this moment that's ending such an incredible run. It's a tough loss for a lot of Nashville creatives.
What is it that makes a truly great photographer?
"You've gotta know your craft," said Samuel Jordan, Tennessee State athletics photographer and Tennessean contributor.
"It's all about intuition," added Steve Lowry, official still photographer for the Ryman Auditorium.
"It's about having an eye, to see something and stop it forever," said Ed Rode, ASCAP, corporate, and country music photographer.
No matter where their cameras took them, one place was unifying.
"Dury's has been around 138 years," said Jordan. "It was nothing for guys to come in, chew the fat, talk about new equipment, new technique."
"It was a knowledge base," said Lowry, holding up a camera. "I have a feeling this Nikon from the Nashville Banner was purchased there."
"It was like a coffee shop for creatives," said Rode. "Everybody is like family, and now we don't have a place to gather."
Friday, the doors to Dury's were locked. Final hours for pick-up were posted. A letter explained the last eight weeks hurt this business. After ownership and location changes over 138 years, Dury's is closing.
"It was sadness," said Rode.
"It's the same kind of sadness as when I found out John Prine had passed away," said Lowry. "Dury's is a historic treasure. It may be inevitable, but you still feel a sense of loss."
For Jordan, it goes even deeper. He was director of sales at Dury's, continuing something of a tradition.
"My dad worked for Dury's about 60 years ago," he said.
These photographers will tell you, it's through images that important places are frozen forever. They're sending Dury's off with a goodbye and a thank you.
"Hey, it's been a great run," said Jordan.
